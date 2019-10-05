Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

October 5, 2019 8:52 pm
 
Minnesota New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 32 8 11 8
Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 1b 4 2 1 0
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 1 2 0
Cruz dh 3 1 1 0 Gardner cf 4 1 1 1
Rosario rf 4 0 1 0 Encarnación dh 4 1 2 1
Garver c 4 1 2 1 Stanton lf 2 0 0 1
Arraez 2b-3b 4 0 2 1 Maybin pr-lf 1 0 0 0
Sanó 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 5 1 1 1
Gonzalez 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 2 1 0 0
Cave lf 2 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 1 2 4
Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0
Minnesota 000 100 001 2
New York 107 000 00x 8

DP_Minnesota 2, New York 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, New York 10. 2B_Arraez 2 (3), LeMahieu (1). HR_Gregorius (1). SF_Stanton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Dobnak L,0-1 2 6 4 4 2 0
Duffey 2-3 2 4 4 1 1
Smeltzer 3 1-3 2 0 0 3 4
Stashak 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
May 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Littell 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Tanaka W,1-0 5 3 1 1 1 7
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lyons 1 0 0 0 0 2
Loaisiga 1 2 1 1 0 2

Dobnak pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Tanaka (Polanco), Duffey (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Eric Cooper; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:34. A_49,277 (47,309).

