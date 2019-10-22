Listen Live Sports

NAIA Football Poll

October 22, 2019 10:24 am
 
Records through Oct. 19
Record Pts Pvs
1. Morningside (17) 6-0 392 1
2. Kansas Wesleyan 7-0 367 2
3. Marian (Ind.) 5-0 366 3
4. Grand View 7-0 347 4
5. Northwestern (Iowa) 6-0 321 6
6. Saint Francis (Ind.) 5-1 313 7
7. College of Idaho 6-0 311 8
8. Lindsey Wilson 7-0 297 9
9. Cumberlands 6-0 267 11
10. Evangel 6-1 248 16
11. Saint Xavier 4-2 222 13
12. Keiser 6-0 210 18
13. Dickinson State 6-1 206 14
14. Benedictine (Kan.) 5-2 201 5
15. Ottawa (Ariz.) 7-0 195 17
16. Concordia (Mich.) 5-2 177 10
17. Reinhardt 6-2 137 20
18. Siena Heights 6-1 133 21
19. Southeastern (Fla.) 5-1 130 12
20. Montana Tech 4-2 100 19
21. Baker 5-2 97 24
22. Langston 4-2 88 15
23. Sterling 6-1 76 25
24. Montana Western 4-2 30 22
25. Waldorf 5-2 17 NR

Others Receiving Votes: MidAmerica Nazarene 14, Indiana Wesleyan 5, Dordt 4, Bethel (Kan.) 3, Pikeville 3.

