NAIA Football Poll

Records through Oct. 19 Record Pts Pvs 1. Morningside (17) 6-0 392 1 2. Kansas Wesleyan 7-0 367 2 3. Marian (Ind.) 5-0 366 3 4. Grand View 7-0 347 4 5. Northwestern (Iowa) 6-0 321 6 6. Saint Francis (Ind.) 5-1 313 7 7. College of Idaho 6-0 311 8 8. Lindsey Wilson 7-0 297 9 9. Cumberlands 6-0 267 11 10. Evangel 6-1 248 16 11. Saint Xavier 4-2 222 13 12. Keiser 6-0 210 18 13. Dickinson State 6-1 206 14 14. Benedictine (Kan.) 5-2 201 5 15. Ottawa (Ariz.) 7-0 195 17 16. Concordia (Mich.) 5-2 177 10 17. Reinhardt 6-2 137 20 18. Siena Heights 6-1 133 21 19. Southeastern (Fla.) 5-1 130 12 20. Montana Tech 4-2 100 19 21. Baker 5-2 97 24 22. Langston 4-2 88 15 23. Sterling 6-1 76 25 24. Montana Western 4-2 30 22 25. Waldorf 5-2 17 NR

Others Receiving Votes: MidAmerica Nazarene 14, Indiana Wesleyan 5, Dordt 4, Bethel (Kan.) 3, Pikeville 3.

