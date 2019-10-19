Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Kansas Lottery 300 Lineup

October 19, 2019 1:04 pm
 
After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday
At Kansas Speedway
Kansas City, Kan.
Lap length: 1.5 miles
Car number in parentheses

1. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 181.165 mph.

2. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 180.481.

3. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 180.216.

4. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 179.313.

5. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 179.307.

6. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 178.843.

7. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 178.802.

8. (8) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 178.625.

9. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 178.601.

10. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 178.424.

11. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 177.655.

12. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 177.270.

13. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 176.453.

14. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 176.257.

15. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 175.615.

16. (18) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 175.575.

17. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 175.410.

18. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 175.319.

19. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 174.503.

20. (74) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 174.430.

21. (92) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 173.717.

22. (17) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 173.544.

23. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 172.656.

24. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, 172.403.

25. (4) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 172.271.

26. (89) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 171.342.

27. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 170.956.

28. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 170.951.

29. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 170.794.

30. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 170.385.

31. (99) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 169.609.

32. (15) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 169.401.

33. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 168.031.

34. (93) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, owner points.

35. (61) Chad Finchum, Toyota, owner points.

36. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, owner points.

37. (66) Bobby Earnhardt, Toyota, owner points.

38. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, owner points.

Failed to qualify

39. (13) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 164.901.

