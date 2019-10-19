NASCAR Xfinity Kansas Lottery 300 Lineup

|After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday
|At Kansas Speedway
|Kansas City, Kan.
|Lap length: 1.5 miles
|Car number in parentheses
1. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 181.165 mph.
2. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 180.481.
3. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 180.216.
4. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 179.313.
5. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 179.307.
6. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 178.843.
7. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 178.802.
8. (8) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 178.625.
9. (10) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 178.601.
10. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 178.424.
11. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 177.655.
12. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 177.270.
13. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 176.453.
14. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 176.257.
15. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 175.615.
16. (18) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 175.575.
17. (90) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 175.410.
18. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 175.319.
19. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 174.503.
20. (74) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 174.430.
21. (92) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 173.717.
22. (17) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 173.544.
23. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 172.656.
24. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, 172.403.
25. (4) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 172.271.
26. (89) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 171.342.
27. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 170.956.
28. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 170.951.
29. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 170.794.
30. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 170.385.
31. (99) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 169.609.
32. (15) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 169.401.
33. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 168.031.
34. (93) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, owner points.
35. (61) Chad Finchum, Toyota, owner points.
36. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, owner points.
37. (66) Bobby Earnhardt, Toyota, owner points.
38. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, owner points.
39. (13) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 164.901.
