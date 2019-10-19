NASCAR Xfinity Kansas Lottery 300 Results

Saturday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.5 miles Starting position in parentheses

1. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200 laps.

2. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.

4. (38) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

Advertisement

5. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

6. (6) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (15) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.

9. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.

10. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.

11. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

12. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

13. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200.

14. (23) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 200.

15. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 199.

16. (21) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 199.

17. (19) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 199.

18. (18) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 197.

19. (25) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 197.

20. (27) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 197.

21. (30) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 197.

22. (20) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 196.

23. (28) David Starr, Chevrolet, 196.

24. (34) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 195.

25. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 194.

26. (35) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 194.

27. (29) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 194.

28. (32) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 194.

29. (31) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 194.

30. (36) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 194.

31. (37) Bobby Earnhardt, Toyota, 192.

32. (24) Joey Gase, Toyota, accident, 184.

33. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, accident, 180.

34. (16) Harrison Burton, Toyota, accident, 70.

35. (22) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, suspension, 49.

36. (26) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, vibration, 28.

37. (14) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, electrical, 13.

38. (8) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, engine, 4.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.074 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 31 minutes, 10 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.272 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell 1-47;C. Custer 48;C. Bell 49-61;C. Custer 62-73;C. Bell 74;C. Custer 75-93;C. Bell 94-101;C. Custer 102-151;C. Briscoe 152-165;M. Annett 166-168;C. Briscoe 169-187;C. Custer 188-190;B. Jones 191-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Cole Custer 5 times for 85 laps; Christopher Bell 4 times for 69 laps; Chase Briscoe 2 times for 33 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 10 laps; Michael Annett 1 time for 3 laps.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.