NASCAR-Xfinity Kansas Lottery 300 Results

Saturday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200 laps, 45 points.

2. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 50.

3. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 44.

4. (38) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

5. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 45.

6. (6) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

7. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

8. (15) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

9. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

10. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

11. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 45.

12. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200, 44.

13. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 37.

14. (23) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 199, 22.

16. (21) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 199, 21.

17. (19) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (18) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 197, 19.

19. (25) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 197, 18.

20. (27) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 197, 17.

21. (30) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 197, 16.

22. (20) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 196, 15.

23. (28) David Starr, Chevrolet, 196, 14.

24. (34) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 195, 13.

25. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 194, 12.

26. (35) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 194, 11.

27. (29) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 194, 10.

28. (32) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 194, 9.

29. (31) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 194, 8.

30. (36) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 194, 7.

31. (37) Bobby Earnhardt, Toyota, 192, 6.

32. (24) Joey Gase, Toyota, accident, 184, 5.

33. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, accident, 180, 4.

34. (16) Harrison Burton, Toyota, accident, 70, 0.

35. (22) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, suspension, 49, 0.

36. (26) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, vibration, 28, 1.

37. (14) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, electrical, 13, 1.

38. (8) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, engine, 4, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.074 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 31 minutes, 10 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.272 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-47; C.Custer 48; C.Bell 49-61; C.Custer 62-73; C.Bell 74; C.Custer 75-93; C.Bell 94-101; C.Custer 102-151; C.Briscoe 152-165; M.Annett 166-168; C.Briscoe 169-187; C.Custer 188-190; B.Jones 191-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Custer, 5 times for 85 laps; C.Bell, 4 times for 69 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 33 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 10 laps; M.Annett, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 7; C.Custer, 7; T.Reddick, 5; A.Cindric, 2; C.Briscoe, 1; M.Annett, 1; B.Jones, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 3106; 2. C.Custer, 3095; 3. T.Reddick, 3094; 4. J.Allgaier, 3059; 5. C.Briscoe, 3057; 6. M.Annett, 3047; 7. N.Gragson, 3042; 8. A.Cindric, 3029; 9. J.Nemechek, 2128; 10. J.Haley, 2107; 11. B.Jones, 2102; 12. R.Sieg, 2095; 13. J.Clements, 647; 14. G.Gaulding, 644; 15. B.Brown, 521; 16. R.Black, 498.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

