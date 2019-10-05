Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR-Xfinity Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 Lineup

October 5, 2019 2:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
By The Associated Press
Saturday’s qualifying; Race Saturday
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap Length: 1 mile
(Car number in parentheses)

1. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 157.246 mph.

2. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 156.733.

3. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 156.685.

4. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 156.461.

Advertisement

5. (18) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 155.864.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 155.858.

7. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 155.736.

8. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 155.649.

9. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 155.555.

10. (8) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 155.454.

11. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 155.112.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

12. (89) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 154.261.

13. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 154.189.

14. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 153.938.

15. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 153.813.

16. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 153.695.

17. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 153.250.

18. (90) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 152.912.

19. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 152.452.

20. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 151.662.

21. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 151.280.

22. (38) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 151.267.

23. (99) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 151.197.

24. (17) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 151.127.

25. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 150.849.

26. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 150.735.

27. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 150.345.

28. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 150.038.

29. (93) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 149.950.

30. (61) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 149.347.

31. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 148.484.

32. (13) Carl Long, Toyota, 148.276.

33. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 147.753.

34. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

35. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

36. (53) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

37. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, Owner Points.

38. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore