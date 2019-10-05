NASCAR-Xfinity Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 Lineup

By The Associated Press Saturday’s qualifying; Race Saturday At Dover International Speedway Dover, Del. Lap Length: 1 mile (Car number in parentheses)

1. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 157.246 mph.

2. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 156.733.

3. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 156.685.

4. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 156.461.

Advertisement

5. (18) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 155.864.

6. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 155.858.

7. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 155.736.

8. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 155.649.

9. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 155.555.

10. (8) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 155.454.

11. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 155.112.

12. (89) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 154.261.

13. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 154.189.

14. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 153.938.

15. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 153.813.

16. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 153.695.

17. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 153.250.

18. (90) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 152.912.

19. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 152.452.

20. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 151.662.

21. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 151.280.

22. (38) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 151.267.

23. (99) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, 151.197.

24. (17) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 151.127.

25. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 150.849.

26. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 150.735.

27. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 150.345.

28. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 150.038.

29. (93) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 149.950.

30. (61) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 149.347.

31. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 148.484.

32. (13) Carl Long, Toyota, 148.276.

33. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 147.753.

34. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

35. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

36. (53) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

37. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, Owner Points.

38. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Owner Points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.