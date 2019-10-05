NASCAR-Xfinity Use Your Melon Driver Sober 200 Results

Saturday

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 200 laps, 55 points.

2. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 55.

3. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 51.

4. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 42.

5. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 44.

6. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 34.

7. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 42.

8. (17) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 199, 35.

9. (10) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 199, 40.

10. (15) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199, 31.

11. (21) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 198, 26.

12. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 198, 25.

13. (14) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 198, 0.

14. (18) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 198, 23.

15. (35) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 198, 22.

16. (19) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 197, 21.

17. (28) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 197, 20.

18. (25) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 196, 19.

19. (23) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 196, 18.

20. (26) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 196, 17.

21. (33) David Starr, Chevrolet, 195, 16.

22. (37) Joey Gase, Toyota, 194, 15.

23. (31) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, accident, 183, 14.

24. (34) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 183, 13.

25. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, garage, 166, 12.

26. (20) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, reargear, 104, 11.

27. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, reargear, 62, 10.

28. (32) Carl Long, Toyota, transmission, 56, 9.

29. (12) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, electrical, 55, 8.

30. (24) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, reargear, 53, 0.

31. (30) Chad Finchum, Toyota, engine, 33, 6.

32. (29) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, brakes, 27, 5.

33. (22) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, vibration, 23, 0.

34. (38) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, accident, 19, 3.

35. (36) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, overheating, 12, 2.

36. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, engine, 9, 1.

37. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 2, 1.

38. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, accident, 2, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 107.645 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 51 minutes, 29 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.000 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0; A.Cindric 1-26; J.Allgaier 27-48; J.Nemechek 49; J.Allgaier 50-94; A.Cindric 95-97; C.Briscoe 98-168; C.Custer 169-180; M.Annett 181; C.Custer 182-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Briscoe, 2 times for 71 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 67 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 31 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 29 laps; M.Annett, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Custer, 7; C.Bell, 7; T.Reddick, 5; A.Cindric, 2; C.Briscoe, 1; M.Annett, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Custer, 2193; 2. A.Cindric, 2163; 3. J.Allgaier, 2159; 4. C.Bell, 2155; 5. C.Briscoe, 2141; 6. T.Reddick, 2139; 7. N.Gragson, 2130; 8. M.Annett, 2107; 9. J.Nemechek, 2097; 10. J.Haley, 2076; 11. R.Sieg, 2067; 12. B.Jones, 2063; 13. G.Gaulding, 624; 14. J.Clements, 616; 15. B.Brown, 502; 16. R.Black, 475.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

