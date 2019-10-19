Listen Live Sports

Nathan Chen wins Skate America in Las Vegas

October 19, 2019 9:55 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two-time world champion Nathan Chen of the United States won Skate America for the third straight time, scoring 196.38 in the free skate Saturday night for a total of 299.09 in the first of six events in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series.

Chen outdistanced U.S. teammate Jason Brown, who took the silver medal at 255.09, and Russian skater Dmitri Aliev, who finished with a score of 253.55.

In pairs, China’s Cheng Peng and Yang Jin won the gold at 200.89. Russia’s Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin took second at 196.98, and Americans Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier earned the bronze at 192.70.

