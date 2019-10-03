All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 4 0 0 1.000 122 27 2-0-0 2-0-0 4-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 76 63 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 2 2 0 .500 78 78 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 94 102 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 84 84 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 91 62 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91 0-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 135 100 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 76 88 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Cincinnati 0 4 0 .000 57 110 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 135 94 1-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Oakland 2 2 0 .500 79 102 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 90 74 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Denver 0 4 0 .000 70 93 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 3 1 0 .750 107 56 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 110 105 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 87 97 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Washington 0 4 0 .000 66 118 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 84 92 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 123 117 0-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 2 2 0 .500 95 80 0-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 70 99 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 85 69 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Chicago 3 1 0 .750 66 45 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95 1-1-0 1-0-1 1-0-1 1-1-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 84 63 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 3 1 0 .750 103 89 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 117 104 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 3 1 .125 74 115 0-2-1 0-1-0 0-2-1 0-1-0 0-1-0

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Houston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

New England at Washington, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday, Oct. 14

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

