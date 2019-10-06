Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

October 6, 2019 4:05 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 0 0 1.000 122 27
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70
Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 2 0 .500 78 78
Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 94 102
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 84 84
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 135 100
Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 76 88
Cincinnati 0 4 0 .000 57 110
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 135 94
Oakland 2 2 0 .500 79 102
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 90 74
Denver 0 4 0 .000 70 93
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 107 56
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 110 105
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 87 97
Washington 0 4 0 .000 66 118
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 84 92
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 123 117
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 95 80
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 70 99
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 85 69
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 66 45
Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 84 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54
Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134
Arizona 0 3 1 .125 74 115

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Atlanta at Houston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Oakland, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

New England at Washington, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

Jacksonville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday, Oct. 14

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore