All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 5 0 0 1.000 155 34 2-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70 1-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 3 2 0 .600 131 110 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 94 102 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 84 84 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91 0-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 135 100 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 76 88 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Cincinnati 0 5 0 .000 80 136 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 135 94 1-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 90 74 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Denver 0 4 0 .000 70 93 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 3 1 0 .750 107 56 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 141 111 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 2 3 0 .400 97 125 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Washington 0 5 0 .000 73 151 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 115 116 3-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 2 2 0 .500 95 80 0-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 147 148 0-2-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 85 69 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95 1-1-0 1-0-1 1-0-1 1-1-0 0-0-0 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 112 73 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118 2-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138 0-2-1 1-1-0 0-2-1 1-1-0 0-1-0

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6

Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23

Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24

New England 33, Washington 7

Oakland 24, Chicago 21

Houston 53, Atlanta 32

Jacksonville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday, Oct. 14

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

