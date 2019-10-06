|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|155
|34
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|90
|70
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|39
|101
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|Miami
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|26
|163
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|131
|110
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|94
|102
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Jacksonville
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|111
|118
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|98
|76
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|161
|123
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|89
|91
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|99
|114
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|80
|136
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|135
|94
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Oakland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|123
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|90
|74
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|70
|93
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|107
|56
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|141
|111
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|97
|125
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|73
|151
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|115
|116
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|129
|107
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|147
|148
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|102
|152
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|85
|69
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Detroit
|2
|1
|1
|.625
|97
|95
|1-1-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|87
|69
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|112
|73
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|96
|54
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|133
|118
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|146
|134
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|100
|138
|0-2-1
|1-1-0
|0-2-1
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
___
Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29
Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7
Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6
Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23
Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10
New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24
New England 33, Washington 7
Oakland 24, Chicago 21
Houston 53, Atlanta 32
Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23, OT
Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
