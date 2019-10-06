All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 5 0 0 1.000 155 34 Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70 N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101 Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 3 2 0 .600 131 110 Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 94 102 Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 118 Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 161 123 Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91 Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114 Cincinnati 0 5 0 .000 80 136 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 135 94 Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123 L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94 Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 3 1 0 .750 107 56 Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 141 111 N.Y. Giants 2 3 0 .400 97 125 Washington 0 5 0 .000 73 151 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 115 116 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 129 107 Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 147 148 Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 85 69 Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69 Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 112 73 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54 Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118 L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134 Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6

Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23

Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24

New England 33, Washington 7

Oakland 24, Chicago 21

Houston 53, Atlanta 32

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23, OT

Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27

Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday, Oct. 14

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

