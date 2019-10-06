All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 5 0 0 1.000 155 34 Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70 N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101 Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 3 2 0 .600 131 110 Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 94 102 Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 118 Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 161 123 Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91 Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114 Cincinnati 0 5 0 .000 80 136 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 135 94 Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123 L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94 Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 141 111 Dallas 3 2 0 .600 131 90 N.Y. Giants 2 3 0 .400 97 125 Washington 0 5 0 .000 73 151 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 115 116 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 129 107 Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 147 148 Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93 Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69 Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 112 73 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54 Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118 L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134 Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6

Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23

Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24

New England 33, Washington 7

Oakland 24, Chicago 21

Houston 53, Atlanta 32

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23, OT

Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27

Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 34, Dallas 24

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday, Oct. 14

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

