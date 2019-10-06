All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 5 0 0 1.000 155 34 2-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70 1-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 3 2 0 .600 131 110 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 118 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 161 123 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91 0-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Cincinnati 0 5 0 .000 80 136 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 148 113 1-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 141 111 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Dallas 3 2 0 .600 131 90 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 N.Y. Giants 2 3 0 .400 97 125 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Washington 0 5 0 .000 73 151 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 115 116 3-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 3 2 0 .600 129 107 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 147 148 0-2-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95 1-1-0 1-0-1 1-0-1 1-1-0 0-0-0 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 112 73 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118 2-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138 0-2-1 1-1-0 0-2-1 1-1-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6

Advertisement

Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23

Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24

New England 33, Washington 7

Oakland 24, Chicago 21

Houston 53, Atlanta 32

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23, OT

Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27

Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 34, Dallas 24

Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday, Oct. 14

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.