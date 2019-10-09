Listen Live Sports

National Football League

October 9, 2019
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 5 0 0 1.000 155 34 2-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70 1-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0
Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 3 2 0 .600 131 110 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 118 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 0-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 161 123 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 92 122 0-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 0 5 0 .000 80 136 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 148 113 1-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106 0-2-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 141 111 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 3 2 0 .600 131 90 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
N.Y. Giants 2 3 0 .400 97 125 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Washington 0 5 0 .000 73 151 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 115 116 3-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 129 107 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 147 148 0-2-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95 1-1-0 1-0-1 1-0-1 1-1-0 0-0-0
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 112 73 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 4 0 0 1.000 127 57 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118 2-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138 0-2-1 1-1-0 0-2-1 1-1-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

