National Football League

October 13, 2019 10:06 am
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101
Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 3 2 0 .600 131 110
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115
Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 118
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 161 123
Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 92 122
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114
Cincinnati 0 5 0 .000 80 136
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 148 113
Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123
L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94
Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 141 111
Dallas 3 2 0 .600 131 90
N.Y. Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160
Washington 0 5 0 .000 73 151
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 115 116
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 129 107
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 147 148
Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93
Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69
Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 112 73
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 4 0 0 1.000 127 57
Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134
Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 9:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

