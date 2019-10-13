All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48 Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70 N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101 Miami 0 5 0 .000 42 180 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 4 2 0 .667 162 134 Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115 Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76 Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 117 131 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 184 140 Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154 Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114 Cincinnati 0 6 0 .000 97 159 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 172 144 Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123 L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94 Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 3 2 0 .600 131 90 Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149 N.Y. Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160 Washington 1 5 0 .167 90 167 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 128 122 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133 Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185 Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93 Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 150 93 Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 4 0 0 1.000 127 57 Seattle 5 1 0 .833 165 146 L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134 Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26

New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6

Advertisement

Houston 31, Kansas City 24

Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20

Washington 17, Miami 16

Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17

Seattle 32, Cleveland 28

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.