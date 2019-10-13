All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48 3-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70 1-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Miami 0 5 0 .000 42 180 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 4 2 0 .667 162 134 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 117 131 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 98 92 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 184 140 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154 0-3-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Cincinnati 0 6 0 .000 97 159 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 172 144 1-2-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Denver 2 4 0 .333 106 106 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 120 118 1-3-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 3 3 0 .500 153 114 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Washington 1 5 0 .167 90 167 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 128 122 3-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133 1-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185 0-3-0 2-1-0 2-4-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Atlanta 1 5 0 .167 135 186 1-1-0 0-4-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93 2-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 150 93 3-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95 1-1-0 1-0-1 1-0-1 1-1-0 0-0-0 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div San Francisco 5 0 0 1.000 147 64 2-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 Seattle 5 1 0 .833 165 146 2-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 153 154 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Arizona 2 3 1 .417 134 171 1-2-1 1-1-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26

New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6

Advertisement

Houston 31, Kansas City 24

Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20

Washington 17, Miami 16

Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17

Seattle 32, Cleveland 28

Arizona 34, Atlanta 33

San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7

Denver 16, Tennessee 0

N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22

Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.