All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48 Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123 Miami 0 5 0 .000 42 180 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 4 2 0 .667 162 134 Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115 Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 117 131 Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 98 92 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 184 140 Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154 Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131 Cincinnati 0 6 0 .000 97 159 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 172 144 Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123 Denver 2 4 0 .333 106 106 L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 120 118 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 3 3 0 .500 153 114 Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149 N.Y. Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160 Washington 1 5 0 .167 90 167 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 128 122 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133 Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185 Atlanta 1 5 0 .167 135 186 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 142 115 Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 150 93 Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69 Detroit 2 2 1 .500 119 118 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 5 0 0 1.000 147 64 Seattle 5 1 0 .833 165 146 L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 153 154 Arizona 2 3 1 .417 134 171

___

Thursday’s Games

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26

New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6

Houston 31, Kansas City 24

Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20

Washington 17, Miami 16

Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17

Seattle 32, Cleveland 28

Arizona 34, Atlanta 33

San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7

Denver 16, Tennessee 0

N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22

Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday’s Games

Green Bay 23, Detroit 22

Thursday, Oct. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday, Oct. 21

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

