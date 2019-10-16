Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

October 16, 2019 10:06 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123
Miami 0 5 0 .000 42 180
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 4 2 0 .667 162 134
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115
Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 117 131
Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 98 92
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 184 140
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131
Cincinnati 0 6 0 .000 97 159
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 172 144
Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123
Denver 2 4 0 .333 106 106
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 120 118
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 153 114
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149
N.Y. Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160
Washington 1 5 0 .167 90 167
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 128 122
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185
Atlanta 1 5 0 .167 135 186
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 142 115
Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 150 93
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69
Detroit 2 2 1 .500 119 118
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 5 0 0 1.000 147 64
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 165 146
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 153 154
Arizona 2 3 1 .417 134 171

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Washington at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico