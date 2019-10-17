Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

October 17, 2019 11:23 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48 3-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70 1-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
Miami 0 5 0 .000 42 180 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 4 2 0 .667 162 134 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 117 131 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 98 92 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 1-0-0 0-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 184 140 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154 0-3-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 0 6 0 .000 97 159 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-3-0 0-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150 1-2-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 120 118 1-3-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 153 114 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Washington 1 5 0 .167 90 167 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 128 122 3-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133 1-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185 0-3-0 2-1-0 2-4-0 0-0-0 1-2-0
Atlanta 1 5 0 .167 135 186 1-1-0 0-4-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 142 115 3-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 150 93 3-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Detroit 2 2 1 .500 119 118 1-1-0 1-1-1 1-1-1 1-1-0 0-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 5 0 0 1.000 147 64 2-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 165 146 2-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 153 154 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 0-2-0
Arizona 2 3 1 .417 134 171 1-2-1 1-1-0 1-2-1 1-1-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Oakland at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Washington at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress