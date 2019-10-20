All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48 Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123 Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211 South W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138 Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164 Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148 Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156 Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154 Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131 Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150 Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165 Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136 L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 3 3 0 .500 153 114 Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149 N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187 Washington 1 6 0 .143 90 176 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133 Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185 Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139 Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 192 123 Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105 Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64 Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176 L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164 Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 9, Washington 0

Green Bay 42, Oakland 24

Buffalo 31, Miami 21

Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21

L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10

Indianapolis 30, Houston 23

Minnesota 42, Detroit 30

Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17

Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Baltimore 30, Seattle 16

New Orleans 36, Chicago 25

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Washington at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

