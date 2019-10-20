All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48 3-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91 2-1-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148 1-2-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156 2-1-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154 0-3-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150 1-2-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-4-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 171 186 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Washington 1 6 0 .143 90 176 0-4-0 1-2-0 0-5-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147 3-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133 1-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185 0-3-0 2-1-0 2-4-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139 4-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 192 123 3-0-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160 1-2-0 1-1-1 1-2-1 1-1-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64 2-0-0 4-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176 2-2-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164 1-2-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192 1-2-1 2-1-0 2-2-1 1-1-0 0-1-0

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 9, Washington 0

Green Bay 42, Oakland 24

Buffalo 31, Miami 21

Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21

L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10

Indianapolis 30, Houston 23

Minnesota 42, Detroit 30

Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17

Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Baltimore 30, Seattle 16

New Orleans 36, Chicago 25

Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Washington at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

