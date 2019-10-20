|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|190
|48
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|121
|91
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|63
|123
|Miami
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|63
|211
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|143
|138
|Houston
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|185
|164
|Jacksonville
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|144
|148
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|121
|112
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|214
|156
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|120
|154
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|123
|131
|Cincinnati
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|114
|186
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|202
|150
|Oakland
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|127
|165
|Denver
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|112
|136
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|140
|141
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|190
|124
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|171
|186
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|132
|187
|Washington
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|90
|176
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|164
|147
|Carolina
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|166
|133
|Tampa Bay
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|173
|185
|Atlanta
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|145
|223
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|184
|139
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|192
|123
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|112
|105
|Detroit
|2
|3
|1
|.417
|149
|160
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|156
|64
|Seattle
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|181
|176
|L.A. Rams
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|190
|164
|Arizona
|3
|3
|1
|.500
|161
|192
Kansas City 30, Denver 6
San Francisco 9, Washington 0
Green Bay 42, Oakland 24
Buffalo 31, Miami 21
Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21
L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10
Indianapolis 30, Houston 23
Minnesota 42, Detroit 30
Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17
Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20
Baltimore 30, Seattle 16
New Orleans 36, Chicago 25
Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
