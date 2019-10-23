|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|223
|48
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|5-0-0
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Buffalo
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|121
|91
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|63
|156
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|Miami
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|63
|211
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Indianapolis
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|143
|138
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Houston
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|185
|164
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Jacksonville
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|144
|148
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|121
|112
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|214
|156
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Cleveland
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|120
|154
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|123
|131
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|114
|186
|0-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-4-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|202
|150
|1-2-0
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Oakland
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|127
|165
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Denver
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|112
|136
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|140
|141
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-4-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|190
|124
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|171
|186
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|132
|187
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|90
|176
|0-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-5-0
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|164
|147
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|166
|133
|1-2-0
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|173
|185
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-4-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|Atlanta
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|145
|223
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|184
|139
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|192
|123
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|112
|105
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|2
|3
|1
|.417
|149
|160
|1-2-0
|1-1-1
|1-2-1
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|156
|64
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|181
|176
|2-2-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|190
|164
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-3-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|3
|3
|1
|.500
|161
|192
|1-2-1
|2-1-0
|2-2-1
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
___
Washington at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.