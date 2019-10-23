Listen Live Sports

National Football League

October 23, 2019
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 7 0 0 1.000 223 48 3-0-0 4-0-0 5-0-0 2-0-0 4-0-0
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91 2-1-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 63 156 1-3-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-3-0
Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148 1-2-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 0-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156 2-1-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154 0-3-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131 1-2-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186 0-3-0 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150 1-2-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-4-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 3-0-0
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 171 186 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Washington 1 6 0 .143 90 176 0-4-0 1-2-0 0-5-0 1-1-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147 3-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133 1-2-0 3-0-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185 0-3-0 2-1-0 2-4-0 0-0-0 1-2-0
Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139 4-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 192 123 3-0-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105 1-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160 1-2-0 1-1-1 1-2-1 1-1-0 0-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64 2-0-0 4-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176 2-2-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164 1-2-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 1-0-0 0-2-0
Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192 1-2-1 2-1-0 2-2-1 1-1-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 4

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

