All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61 4-0-0 4-0-0 6-0-0 2-0-0 4-0-0 Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 134 122 2-2-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 N.Y. Jets 1 6 0 .143 78 185 1-3-0 0-3-0 0-5-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 Miami 0 7 0 .000 77 238 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-5-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 158 151 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Houston 5 3 0 .625 212 188 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Jacksonville 4 4 0 .500 173 163 2-2-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 148 135 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156 2-1-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Pittsburgh 3 4 0 .429 150 145 2-2-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181 0-3-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210 0-3-0 0-5-0 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 5 3 0 .625 226 181 1-3-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Oakland 3 4 0 .429 151 192 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 157 157 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 3-0-0 Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 202 199 2-1-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Washington 1 7 0 .125 99 195 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-6-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156 4-0-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 4 3 0 .571 179 184 1-2-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212 0-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 215 163 4-1-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 211 132 4-0-0 2-2-0 5-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 Detroit 3 3 1 .500 180 186 2-2-0 1-1-1 2-2-1 1-1-0 0-2-0 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 128 122 1-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div San Francisco 7 0 0 1.000 207 77 3-0-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196 2-2-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174 2-2-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 Arizona 3 4 1 .438 170 223 1-2-1 2-2-0 2-3-1 1-1-0 0-1-0

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 19, Washington 9

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 31, Arizona 9

L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16

Seattle 27, Atlanta 20

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26

Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13

L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10

Indianapolis 15, Denver 13

Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15

Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23

San Francisco 51, Carolina 13

Houston 27, Oakland 24

New England 27, Cleveland 13

Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 27, Miami 14

Thursday, Oct. 31

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 4

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

