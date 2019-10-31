All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61 Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 134 122 N.Y. Jets 1 6 0 .143 78 185 Miami 0 7 0 .000 77 238 South W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 158 151 Houston 5 3 0 .625 212 188 Jacksonville 4 4 0 .500 173 163 Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 148 135 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156 Pittsburgh 3 4 0 .429 150 145 Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181 Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 5 3 0 .625 226 181 Oakland 3 4 0 .429 151 192 L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 157 157 Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124 Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 202 199 N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218 Washington 1 7 0 .125 99 195 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156 Carolina 4 3 0 .571 179 184 Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212 Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 215 163 Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 211 132 Detroit 3 3 1 .500 180 186 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 128 122 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102 Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174 Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25

Sunday’s Games

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.