Nationals still uncertain on Scherzer status after injection

October 28, 2019 2:11 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals remain unsure about the health of pitcher Max Scherzer and catcher Kurt Suzuki heading into Game 6 of the World Series against Houston.

Scherzer was scratched from his Game 5 start Sunday night because of nerve irritation near his neck and had a cortisone shot. Scherzer won the opener and hopes to be able to pitch in a Game 7 if the Nationals get that far.

Houston won three in a row at Washington to take a 3-2 World Series lead.

“Hopefully he’s a little bit better,” manager Dave Martinez said on a conference call Monday before the Nationals traveled to Texas. “My understanding is it takes about 24 hours for this injection to really work.”

Stephen Strasburg starts for the Nationals and Justin Verlander for the Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night. Martinez did not want to think yet whether Scherzer would be able to throw in a Game 7 on Wednesday night.

“There won’t be a Game 7 if we can’t get out of Game 6,” he said.

Suzuki missed the last two games after injuring his right hip flexor on Friday.

“Getting better,” Suzuki said. “Going to do some stuff today and we’ll figure out more tonight after we get into Houston.”

