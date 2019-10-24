Listen Live Sports

Native Americans to protest Washington NFL team name

October 24, 2019 9:43 am
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and other Native American leaders will protest outside of U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Thursday night’s Minnesota Vikings game to urge the visiting Washington team to retire the Redskins team name and mascot.

She’ll be joined by state Reps. Mary Kunesh-Podein and Jamie Becker-Finn, who are also Native Americans, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, and tribal government leaders.

Washington owner Dan Snyder has said the team name shows honor and respect.

But David Glass, president of the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media and a member of the White Earth Nation, says the name is a very offensive racial slur.

The protesters plan to march from Peavy Field Park, then hold a rally at The Commons in front of the stadium at 5 p.m.

