Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA International Players

October 22, 2019 12:15 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Based on opening night rosters (x-two-way contract players)

CANADA (20) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans; RJ Barrett, New York; Khem Birch, Orlando; Chris Boucher, Toronto; Ignas Brazdeikis, New York; x-Oshae Brissett, Toronto; Dillon Brooks, Memphis; Brandon Clarke, Memphis; x-Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City; Cory Joseph, Sacramento; Mfiondu Kabengele, L.A. Clippers; Trey Lyles, San Antonio; x-Naz Mitrou-Long, Indiana; Jamal Murray, Denver; Kelly Olynyk, Miami; Dwight Powell, Dallas; x-Marial Shayok, Philadelphia; Tristan Thompson, Cleveland; Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota.

AUSTRALIA (9) — Aron Baynes, Phoenix; Jonah Bolden, Philadelphia; Ryan Broekhoff, Dallas; Matthew Dellavedova, Cleveland; Dante Exum, Utah; Joe Ingles, Utah; Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn; Patty Mills, San Antonio; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia.

FRANCE (8) — Nicolas Batum, Charlotte; Sekou Doumbouya, Detroit; Evan Fournier, Orlando; Rudy Gobert, Utah; Ian Mahinmi, Washington; x-Adam Mokoka, Chicago; Frank Ntilikina, New York; Vincent Poirier, Boston; Élie Okobo, Phoenix.

CROATIA (7) — Luka amanic, San Antonio; Dragan Bender, Milwaukee; Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah; Mario Hezonja, Portland; Dario aric, Phoenix; Ante iic, Cleveland; Ivica Zubac, L.A. Clippers.

Advertisement

SERBIA (6) — Nemanja Bjelica, Sacramento; Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento; Marko Guduric , Memphis; Nikola Jokic, Denver; Boban Marjanovic, Dallas; Alen Smailagic, Golden State.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

GERMANY (5) — Isaac Bonga, Washington; Maxi Kleber, Dallas; Dennis Schröder, Oklahoma City; Daniel Theis, Boston; Moritz Wagner, Washington.

SPAIN (5) — Pau Gasol, Portland; Marc Gasol, Toronto; Juancho Hernangómez, Denver; Willy Hernangómez, Charlotte; Ricky Rubio, Phoenix.

BRAZIL (4) — Bruno Caboclo, Memphis; Cristiano Felicio, Chicago; Raul Neto, Philadelphia; Nene, Houston.

TURKEY (4) — Ersan Ilyasova, Milwaukee; Enes Kanter, Boston; Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia; Cedi Osman, Cleveland.

GREECE (3) — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee; x-Kostas Antetokounmpo, L.A. Lakers; Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee.

ITALY (3) — Marco Belinelli, San Antonio; Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City; Nicolò Melli, New Orleans.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

LATVIA (3) — Davis Bertans, Washington; Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas; Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn.

SLOVENIA (3) — Vlatko Cancar , Denver; Goran Dragic, Miami; Luka Doncic, Dallas.

BAHAMAS (2) — Buddy Hield, Sacramento; Deandre Ayton, Phoenix.

BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA (2) — Dzanan Musa, Brooklyn; Jusuf Nurkic, Portland.

CAMEROON (2) — Joel Embiid, Philadelphia; Pascal Siakam, Toronto.

CONGO (2) — Bismack Biyombo, Charlotte; Emmanuel Mudiay, Utah.

JAPAN (2) — Rui Hachimura, Washington; x-Yuta Watanabe, Memphis.

LITHUANIA (2) — Domantas Sabonis, Indiana; Jonas Valanciunas, Memphis.

SENEGAL (2) — Gorgui Dieng, Minnesota; x-Tacko Fall, Boston.

SOUTH SUDAN (2) — Thon Maker, Detroit; Wenyen Gabriel, Sacramento.

SWITZERLAND (2) — Clint Capela, Houston; Thabo Sefolosha, Houston.

UKRAINE (2) — Alex Len, Atlanta; Svi Mykhailiuk, Detroit.

ANGOLA (1) — Bruno Fernando, Atlanta.

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA (1) — x-Norvel Pelle, Philadelphia.

AUSTRIA (1) — Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio.

CZECH REPUBLIC (1) — Tomá Satoranský, Chicago.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (1) — Al Horford, Philadelphia.

EGYPT (1) — Abdel Nader, Oklahoma City.

ENGLAND (1) — OG Anunoby, Toronto.

FINLAND (1) — Lauri Markkanen, Chicago.

GABON (1) — x-Chris Silva, Miami.

GEORGIA (1) — Goga Bitadze, Indiana.

HAITI (1) — Skal Labissière, Portland.

MALI (1) — Cheick Diallo, Phoenix.

MONTENEGRO (1) — Nikola Vucevic, Orlando.

NEW ZEALAND (1) — Steven Adams, Oklahoma City.

NIGERIA (1) — Josh Okogie, Minnesota.

PUERTO RICO (1) — J.J. Barea, Dallas.

REPUBLIC OF CONGO (1) — Serge Ibaka, Toronto.

SUDAN (1) — x-Bol Bol, Denver.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified