NBA International Players

Based on opening night rosters (x-two-way contract players)

CANADA (20) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans; RJ Barrett, New York; Khem Birch, Orlando; Chris Boucher, Toronto; Ignas Brazdeikis, New York; x-Oshae Brissett, Toronto; Dillon Brooks, Memphis; Brandon Clarke, Memphis; x-Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City; Cory Joseph, Sacramento; Mfiondu Kabengele, L.A. Clippers; Trey Lyles, San Antonio; x-Naz Mitrou-Long, Indiana; Jamal Murray, Denver; Kelly Olynyk, Miami; Dwight Powell, Dallas; x-Marial Shayok, Philadelphia; Tristan Thompson, Cleveland; Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota.

AUSTRALIA (9) — Aron Baynes, Phoenix; Jonah Bolden, Philadelphia; Ryan Broekhoff, Dallas; Matthew Dellavedova, Cleveland; Dante Exum, Utah; Joe Ingles, Utah; Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn; Patty Mills, San Antonio; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia.

FRANCE (8) — Nicolas Batum, Charlotte; Sekou Doumbouya, Detroit; Evan Fournier, Orlando; Rudy Gobert, Utah; Ian Mahinmi, Washington; x-Adam Mokoka, Chicago; Frank Ntilikina, New York; Vincent Poirier, Boston; Élie Okobo, Phoenix.

CROATIA (7) — Luka amanic, San Antonio; Dragan Bender, Milwaukee; Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah; Mario Hezonja, Portland; Dario aric, Phoenix; Ante iic, Cleveland; Ivica Zubac, L.A. Clippers.

SERBIA (6) — Nemanja Bjelica, Sacramento; Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento; Marko Guduric , Memphis; Nikola Jokic, Denver; Boban Marjanovic, Dallas; Alen Smailagic, Golden State.

GERMANY (5) — Isaac Bonga, Washington; Maxi Kleber, Dallas; Dennis Schröder, Oklahoma City; Daniel Theis, Boston; Moritz Wagner, Washington.

SPAIN (5) — Pau Gasol, Portland; Marc Gasol, Toronto; Juancho Hernangómez, Denver; Willy Hernangómez, Charlotte; Ricky Rubio, Phoenix.

BRAZIL (4) — Bruno Caboclo, Memphis; Cristiano Felicio, Chicago; Raul Neto, Philadelphia; Nene, Houston.

TURKEY (4) — Ersan Ilyasova, Milwaukee; Enes Kanter, Boston; Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia; Cedi Osman, Cleveland.

GREECE (3) — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee; x-Kostas Antetokounmpo, L.A. Lakers; Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee.

ITALY (3) — Marco Belinelli, San Antonio; Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City; Nicolò Melli, New Orleans.

LATVIA (3) — Davis Bertans, Washington; Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas; Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn.

SLOVENIA (3) — Vlatko Cancar , Denver; Goran Dragic, Miami; Luka Doncic, Dallas.

BAHAMAS (2) — Buddy Hield, Sacramento; Deandre Ayton, Phoenix.

BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA (2) — Dzanan Musa, Brooklyn; Jusuf Nurkic, Portland.

CAMEROON (2) — Joel Embiid, Philadelphia; Pascal Siakam, Toronto.

CONGO (2) — Bismack Biyombo, Charlotte; Emmanuel Mudiay, Utah.

JAPAN (2) — Rui Hachimura, Washington; x-Yuta Watanabe, Memphis.

LITHUANIA (2) — Domantas Sabonis, Indiana; Jonas Valanciunas, Memphis.

SENEGAL (2) — Gorgui Dieng, Minnesota; x-Tacko Fall, Boston.

SOUTH SUDAN (2) — Thon Maker, Detroit; Wenyen Gabriel, Sacramento.

SWITZERLAND (2) — Clint Capela, Houston; Thabo Sefolosha, Houston.

UKRAINE (2) — Alex Len, Atlanta; Svi Mykhailiuk, Detroit.

ANGOLA (1) — Bruno Fernando, Atlanta.

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA (1) — x-Norvel Pelle, Philadelphia.

AUSTRIA (1) — Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio.

CZECH REPUBLIC (1) — Tomá Satoranský, Chicago.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (1) — Al Horford, Philadelphia.

EGYPT (1) — Abdel Nader, Oklahoma City.

ENGLAND (1) — OG Anunoby, Toronto.

FINLAND (1) — Lauri Markkanen, Chicago.

GABON (1) — x-Chris Silva, Miami.

GEORGIA (1) — Goga Bitadze, Indiana.

HAITI (1) — Skal Labissière, Portland.

MALI (1) — Cheick Diallo, Phoenix.

MONTENEGRO (1) — Nikola Vucevic, Orlando.

NEW ZEALAND (1) — Steven Adams, Oklahoma City.

NIGERIA (1) — Josh Okogie, Minnesota.

PUERTO RICO (1) — J.J. Barea, Dallas.

REPUBLIC OF CONGO (1) — Serge Ibaka, Toronto.

SUDAN (1) — x-Bol Bol, Denver.

