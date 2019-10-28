NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 27 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Denver (46)
|6-0-0
|996
|1
|2. Minnesota State (4)
|5-0-1
|952
|2
|3. UMass
|4-1-0
|861
|3
|4. Cornell
|0-0-0
|778
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|4-0-0
|768
|5
|6. Minnesota Duluth
|3-3-0
|670
|8
|7. Wisconsin
|4-2-0
|653
|6
|8. Providence
|4-2-0
|641
|7
|9. Quinnipiac
|4-1-0
|594
|9
|10. Northeastern
|4-1-1
|562
|11
|11. Clarkson
|3-2-1
|454
|13
|12. Penn State
|4-1-0
|449
|12
|13. Ohio State
|4-1-1
|418
|15
|14. North Dakota
|4-1-1
|359
|16
|15. Boston College
|2-3-0
|329
|10
|16. St. Cloud
|1-1-2
|285
|14
|17. UMass Lowell
|4-2-2
|136
|—
|18. Bowling Green
|4-3-0
|125
|17
|19. Harvard
|0-0-0
|120
|19
|20. Northern Michigan
|4-1-1
|118
|—
Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 79, Omaha 35, Michigan 32, RIT 28, Boston University 23, Minnesota 15, Brown 11, Bemidji State 5, Alaska 1, Maine 1, Colorado College 1, Dartmouth 1.
