NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 27 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Denver (46) 6-0-0 996 1 2. Minnesota State (4) 5-0-1 952 2 3. UMass 4-1-0 861 3 4. Cornell 0-0-0 778 4 5. Notre Dame 4-0-0 768 5 6. Minnesota Duluth 3-3-0 670 8 7. Wisconsin 4-2-0 653 6 8. Providence 4-2-0 641 7 9. Quinnipiac 4-1-0 594 9 10. Northeastern 4-1-1 562 11 11. Clarkson 3-2-1 454 13 12. Penn State 4-1-0 449 12 13. Ohio State 4-1-1 418 15 14. North Dakota 4-1-1 359 16 15. Boston College 2-3-0 329 10 16. St. Cloud 1-1-2 285 14 17. UMass Lowell 4-2-2 136 — 18. Bowling Green 4-3-0 125 17 19. Harvard 0-0-0 120 19 20. Northern Michigan 4-1-1 118 —

Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 79, Omaha 35, Michigan 32, RIT 28, Boston University 23, Minnesota 15, Brown 11, Bemidji State 5, Alaska 1, Maine 1, Colorado College 1, Dartmouth 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.