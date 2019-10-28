Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

October 28, 2019 1:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 27 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Denver (46) 6-0-0 996 1
2. Minnesota State (4) 5-0-1 952 2
3. UMass 4-1-0 861 3
4. Cornell 0-0-0 778 4
5. Notre Dame 4-0-0 768 5
6. Minnesota Duluth 3-3-0 670 8
7. Wisconsin 4-2-0 653 6
8. Providence 4-2-0 641 7
9. Quinnipiac 4-1-0 594 9
10. Northeastern 4-1-1 562 11
11. Clarkson 3-2-1 454 13
12. Penn State 4-1-0 449 12
13. Ohio State 4-1-1 418 15
14. North Dakota 4-1-1 359 16
15. Boston College 2-3-0 329 10
16. St. Cloud 1-1-2 285 14
17. UMass Lowell 4-2-2 136
18. Bowling Green 4-3-0 125 17
19. Harvard 0-0-0 120 19
20. Northern Michigan 4-1-1 118

Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 79, Omaha 35, Michigan 32, RIT 28, Boston University 23, Minnesota 15, Brown 11, Bemidji State 5, Alaska 1, Maine 1, Colorado College 1, Dartmouth 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Cognilytica CPMAI AI & ML Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law