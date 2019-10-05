NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|27
|24
|4
|1
|138
|107
|Temple
|1
|0
|27
|17
|4
|1
|149
|86
|UCF
|1
|1
|80
|48
|4
|2
|269
|124
|South Florida
|1
|1
|69
|70
|2
|3
|134
|149
|East Carolina
|0
|2
|27
|69
|3
|3
|124
|140
|UConn
|0
|2
|43
|104
|1
|4
|93
|194
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|1
|0
|48
|21
|5
|0
|222
|133
|Memphis
|1
|0
|35
|23
|4
|0
|147
|63
|Tulane
|1
|0
|38
|31
|4
|1
|186
|108
|Navy
|1
|1
|65
|45
|2
|1
|110
|52
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|86
|107
|Houston
|0
|1
|31
|38
|2
|3
|169
|160
___
Temple 27, East Carolina 17
Cincinnati 27, UCF 24
Tulane 42, Army 33
South Florida 48, UConn 22
Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:45 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Temple, Noon
BYU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
UConn at Tulane, 3:45 p.m.
Navy at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|3
|0
|114
|40
|5
|0
|190
|60
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|27
|24
|5
|0
|179
|105
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|90
|68
|3
|2
|166
|148
|Louisville
|1
|1
|65
|74
|3
|2
|162
|130
|Boston College
|1
|2
|98
|96
|3
|3
|197
|173
|NC State
|0
|1
|13
|31
|3
|2
|149
|104
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|6
|41
|3
|2
|143
|140
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|2
|0
|61
|38
|4
|1
|161
|107
|Duke
|1
|0
|45
|10
|3
|1
|134
|83
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|48
|46
|2
|3
|121
|124
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|14
|30
|3
|2
|96
|105
|Miami
|0
|1
|25
|28
|2
|2
|125
|64
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|14
|52
|1
|3
|54
|113
|Virginia Tech
|0
|2
|38
|80
|2
|2
|93
|114
___
Louisville 41, Boston College 39
Virginia Tech at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Duke, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke, Noon
Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|2
|0
|100
|36
|5
|0
|267
|95
|Baylor
|1
|0
|23
|21
|4
|0
|163
|65
|Texas
|1
|0
|36
|30
|3
|1
|167
|102
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|29
|24
|3
|1
|100
|102
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|70
|47
|3
|2
|188
|111
|TCU
|1
|1
|75
|63
|3
|2
|186
|124
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|61
|90
|3
|2
|158
|131
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|91
|94
|4
|2
|239
|165
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|13
|26
|3
|1
|145
|64
|Kansas
|0
|3
|58
|125
|2
|4
|137
|178
___
Iowa St. 49, TCU 24
Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20
Texas Tech 45, Oklahoma St. 35
Baylor at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, Noon
Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.<
