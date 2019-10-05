NCAA Football

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 1 0 27 24 4 1 138 107 Temple 1 0 27 17 4 1 149 86 UCF 1 1 80 48 4 2 269 124 South Florida 1 1 69 70 2 3 134 149 East Carolina 0 2 27 69 3 3 124 140 UConn 0 2 43 104 1 4 93 194 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 1 0 48 21 5 0 222 133 Memphis 1 0 35 23 4 0 147 63 Tulane 1 0 38 31 4 1 186 108 Navy 1 1 65 45 2 1 110 52 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 2 86 107 Houston 0 1 31 38 2 3 169 160

Thursday’s Games

Temple 27, East Carolina 17

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 27, UCF 24

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 42, Army 33

South Florida 48, UConn 22

Air Force at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:45 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Memphis at Temple, Noon

BYU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Tulane, 3:45 p.m.

Navy at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 3 0 114 40 5 0 190 60 Wake Forest 1 0 27 24 5 0 179 105 Florida St. 2 1 90 68 3 2 166 148 Louisville 1 1 65 74 3 2 162 130 Boston College 1 2 98 96 3 3 197 173 NC State 0 1 13 31 3 2 149 104 Syracuse 0 1 6 41 3 2 143 140 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 2 0 61 38 4 1 161 107 Duke 1 0 45 10 3 1 134 83 North Carolina 1 1 48 46 2 3 121 124 Pittsburgh 0 1 14 30 3 2 96 105 Miami 0 1 25 28 2 2 125 64 Georgia Tech 0 1 14 52 1 3 54 113 Virginia Tech 0 2 38 80 2 2 93 114

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 41, Boston College 39

Virginia Tech at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Duke, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Georgia Tech at Duke, Noon

Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 2 0 100 36 5 0 267 95 Baylor 1 0 23 21 4 0 163 65 Texas 1 0 36 30 3 1 167 102 West Virginia 1 0 29 24 3 1 100 102 Iowa St. 1 1 70 47 3 2 188 111 TCU 1 1 75 63 3 2 186 124 Texas Tech 1 1 61 90 3 2 158 131 Oklahoma St. 1 2 91 94 4 2 239 165 Kansas St. 0 1 13 26 3 1 145 64 Kansas 0 3 58 125 2 4 137 178

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 49, TCU 24

Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20

Texas Tech 45, Oklahoma St. 35

Baylor at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Oklahoma at Texas, Noon

Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.<

