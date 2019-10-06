NCAA Football

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 1 0 27 24 4 1 138 107 Temple 1 0 27 17 4 1 149 86 UCF 1 1 80 48 4 2 269 124 South Florida 1 1 69 70 2 3 134 149 East Carolina 0 2 27 69 3 3 124 140 UConn 0 2 43 104 1 4 93 194 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 2 0 91 58 6 0 265 170 Memphis 1 0 35 23 5 0 199 96 Tulane 1 0 38 31 4 1 186 108 Navy 1 1 65 45 3 1 144 77 Houston 0 1 31 38 2 3 169 160 Tulsa 0 1 37 43 2 3 123 150

Thursday’s Games

Temple 27, East Carolina 17

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 27, UCF 24

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 42, Army 33

Navy 34, Air Force 25

Memphis 52, Louisiana-Monroe 33

South Florida 48, UConn 22

SMU 43, Tulsa 37

Saturday, Oct. 12

Memphis at Temple, Noon

BYU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Tulane, 3:45 p.m.

Navy at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 3 0 114 40 5 0 190 60 Wake Forest 1 0 27 24 5 0 179 105 Florida St. 2 1 90 68 3 2 166 148 Louisville 1 1 65 74 3 2 162 130 Boston College 1 2 98 96 3 3 197 173 NC State 0 1 13 31 3 2 149 104 Syracuse 0 1 6 41 3 2 143 140 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 2 0 61 38 4 1 161 107 North Carolina 2 1 86 68 3 3 159 146 Pittsburgh 1 1 47 60 4 2 129 135 Duke 1 1 75 43 3 2 164 116 Virginia Tech 1 2 80 115 3 2 135 149 Miami 0 2 60 70 2 3 160 106 Georgia Tech 0 2 36 90 1 4 76 151

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 41, Boston College 39

Virginia Tech 42, Miami 35

North Carolina 38, Georgia Tech 22

Pittsburgh 33, Duke 30

Thursday’s Games

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Georgia Tech at Duke, Noon

Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 2 0 54 33 5 0 194 77 Oklahoma 2 0 100 36 5 0 267 95 Texas 2 0 78 61 4 1 209 133 Iowa St. 1 1 70 47 3 2 188 111 TCU 1 1 75 63 3 2 186 124 Texas Tech 1 1 61 90 3 2 158 131 West Virginia 1 1 60 66 3 2 131 144 Oklahoma St. 1 2 91 94 4 2 239 165 Kansas St. 0 2 25 57 3 2 157 95 Kansas 0 3 58 125 2 4 137 178

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 49, TCU 24

Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20

Texas Tech 45, Oklahoma St. 35

Baylor 31, Kansas St. 12

Texas 42, West Virginia 31

Saturday, Oct. 12

Oklahoma at Texas, Noon

Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.<

