NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|27
|24
|4
|1
|138
|107
|Temple
|1
|0
|27
|17
|4
|1
|149
|86
|UCF
|1
|1
|80
|48
|4
|2
|269
|124
|South Florida
|1
|1
|69
|70
|2
|3
|134
|149
|East Carolina
|0
|2
|27
|69
|3
|3
|124
|140
|UConn
|0
|2
|43
|104
|1
|4
|93
|194
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|2
|0
|91
|58
|6
|0
|265
|170
|Memphis
|1
|0
|35
|23
|5
|0
|199
|96
|Tulane
|1
|0
|38
|31
|4
|1
|186
|108
|Navy
|1
|1
|65
|45
|3
|1
|144
|77
|Houston
|0
|1
|31
|38
|2
|3
|169
|160
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|37
|43
|2
|3
|123
|150
___
Temple 27, East Carolina 17
Cincinnati 27, UCF 24
Tulane 42, Army 33
Navy 34, Air Force 25
Memphis 52, Louisiana-Monroe 33
South Florida 48, UConn 22
SMU 43, Tulsa 37
Memphis at Temple, Noon
BYU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
UConn at Tulane, 3:45 p.m.
Navy at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|3
|0
|114
|40
|5
|0
|190
|60
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|27
|24
|5
|0
|179
|105
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|90
|68
|3
|2
|166
|148
|Louisville
|1
|1
|65
|74
|3
|2
|162
|130
|Boston College
|1
|2
|98
|96
|3
|3
|197
|173
|NC State
|0
|1
|13
|31
|3
|2
|149
|104
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|6
|41
|3
|2
|143
|140
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|2
|0
|61
|38
|4
|1
|161
|107
|North Carolina
|2
|1
|86
|68
|3
|3
|159
|146
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|47
|60
|4
|2
|129
|135
|Duke
|1
|1
|75
|43
|3
|2
|164
|116
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|80
|115
|3
|2
|135
|149
|Miami
|0
|2
|60
|70
|2
|3
|160
|106
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|36
|90
|1
|4
|76
|151
___
Louisville 41, Boston College 39
Virginia Tech 42, Miami 35
North Carolina 38, Georgia Tech 22
Pittsburgh 33, Duke 30
Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke, Noon
Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|2
|0
|54
|33
|5
|0
|194
|77
|Oklahoma
|2
|0
|100
|36
|5
|0
|267
|95
|Texas
|2
|0
|78
|61
|4
|1
|209
|133
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|70
|47
|3
|2
|188
|111
|TCU
|1
|1
|75
|63
|3
|2
|186
|124
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|61
|90
|3
|2
|158
|131
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|60
|66
|3
|2
|131
|144
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|91
|94
|4
|2
|239
|165
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|25
|57
|3
|2
|157
|95
|Kansas
|0
|3
|58
|125
|2
|4
|137
|178
___
Iowa St. 49, TCU 24
Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20
Texas Tech 45, Oklahoma St. 35
Baylor 31, Kansas St. 12
Texas 42, West Virginia 31
Oklahoma at Texas, Noon
Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.<
