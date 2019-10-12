NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Temple
|2
|0
|57
|45
|5
|1
|179
|114
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|27
|24
|4
|1
|138
|107
|UCF
|1
|1
|80
|48
|4
|2
|269
|124
|South Florida
|1
|1
|69
|70
|2
|3
|134
|149
|East Carolina
|0
|2
|27
|69
|3
|3
|124
|140
|UConn
|0
|2
|43
|104
|1
|4
|93
|194
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|2
|0
|91
|58
|6
|0
|265
|170
|Tulane
|1
|0
|38
|31
|4
|1
|186
|108
|Memphis
|1
|1
|63
|53
|5
|1
|227
|126
|Navy
|1
|1
|65
|45
|3
|1
|144
|77
|Houston
|0
|1
|31
|38
|2
|3
|169
|160
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|37
|43
|2
|3
|123
|150
___
Temple 30, Memphis 28
BYU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
UConn at Tulane, 3:45 p.m.
Navy at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at UConn, Noon
Temple at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|3
|0
|114
|40
|5
|0
|190
|60
|Wake Forest
|1
|0
|27
|24
|5
|0
|179
|105
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|90
|68
|3
|2
|166
|148
|NC State
|1
|1
|29
|41
|4
|2
|165
|114
|Louisville
|1
|1
|65
|74
|3
|2
|162
|130
|Boston College
|1
|2
|98
|96
|3
|3
|197
|173
|Syracuse
|0
|2
|16
|57
|3
|3
|153
|156
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|2
|1
|116
|66
|4
|2
|205
|139
|Virginia
|2
|1
|70
|55
|4
|2
|170
|124
|North Carolina
|2
|1
|86
|68
|3
|3
|159
|146
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|47
|60
|4
|2
|129
|135
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|80
|115
|3
|2
|135
|149
|Miami
|1
|2
|77
|79
|3
|3
|177
|115
|Georgia Tech
|0
|3
|59
|131
|1
|5
|99
|192
___
NC State 16, Syracuse 10
Miami 17, Virginia 9
Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23
Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Miami, Noon
Clemson at Louisville, Noon
NC State at Boston College, Noon
Duke at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|3
|0
|134
|63
|6
|0
|301
|122
|Baylor
|2
|0
|54
|33
|5
|0
|194
|77
|Texas
|2
|1
|105
|95
|4
|2
|236
|167
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|70
|47
|3
|2
|188
|111
|TCU
|1
|1
|75
|63
|3
|2
|186
|124
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|61
|90
|3
|2
|158
|131
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|60
|66
|3
|2
|131
|144
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|91
|94
|4
|2
|239
|165
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|25
|57
|3
|2
|157
|95
|Kansas
|0
|3
|58
|125
|2
|4
|137
|178
___
Oklahoma 34, Texas 27
Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, Noon
West Virginia at Oklahoma, Noon
TCU at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.<
