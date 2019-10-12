NCAA Football

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Temple 2 0 57 45 5 1 179 114 Cincinnati 1 0 27 24 4 1 138 107 UCF 1 1 80 48 4 2 269 124 South Florida 1 1 69 70 2 3 134 149 East Carolina 0 2 27 69 3 3 124 140 UConn 0 2 43 104 1 4 93 194 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 2 0 91 58 6 0 265 170 Tulane 1 0 38 31 4 1 186 108 Memphis 1 1 63 53 5 1 227 126 Navy 1 1 65 45 3 1 144 77 Houston 0 1 31 38 2 3 169 160 Tulsa 0 1 37 43 2 3 123 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 30, Memphis 28

BYU at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Tulane, 3:45 p.m.

Navy at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Houston at UConn, Noon

Temple at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 3 0 114 40 5 0 190 60 Wake Forest 1 0 27 24 5 0 179 105 Florida St. 2 1 90 68 3 2 166 148 NC State 1 1 29 41 4 2 165 114 Louisville 1 1 65 74 3 2 162 130 Boston College 1 2 98 96 3 3 197 173 Syracuse 0 2 16 57 3 3 153 156 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 2 1 116 66 4 2 205 139 Virginia 2 1 70 55 4 2 170 124 North Carolina 2 1 86 68 3 3 159 146 Pittsburgh 1 1 47 60 4 2 129 135 Virginia Tech 1 2 80 115 3 2 135 149 Miami 1 2 77 79 3 3 177 115 Georgia Tech 0 3 59 131 1 5 99 192

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State 16, Syracuse 10

Friday’s Games

Miami 17, Virginia 9

Saturday’s Games

Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23

Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Georgia Tech at Miami, Noon

Clemson at Louisville, Noon

NC State at Boston College, Noon

Duke at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 3 0 134 63 6 0 301 122 Baylor 2 0 54 33 5 0 194 77 Texas 2 1 105 95 4 2 236 167 Iowa St. 1 1 70 47 3 2 188 111 TCU 1 1 75 63 3 2 186 124 Texas Tech 1 1 61 90 3 2 158 131 West Virginia 1 1 60 66 3 2 131 144 Oklahoma St. 1 2 91 94 4 2 239 165 Kansas St. 0 2 25 57 3 2 157 95 Kansas 0 3 58 125 2 4 137 178

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 34, Texas 27

Texas Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, Noon

West Virginia at Oklahoma, Noon

TCU at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.<

