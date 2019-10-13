NCAA Football

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 2 0 65 47 5 1 176 130 Temple 2 0 57 45 5 1 179 114 UCF 1 1 80 48 4 2 269 124 South Florida 1 1 69 70 3 3 161 172 East Carolina 0 2 27 69 3 3 124 140 UConn 0 3 50 153 1 5 100 243 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 2 0 91 58 6 0 265 170 Tulane 2 0 87 38 5 1 235 115 Navy 2 1 110 62 4 1 189 94 Memphis 1 1 63 53 5 1 227 126 Houston 0 2 54 76 2 4 192 198 Tulsa 0 2 54 88 2 4 140 195

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 30, Memphis 28

South Florida 27, BYU 23

Cincinnati 38, Houston 23

Advertisement

Tulane 49, UConn 7

Navy 45, Tulsa 17

Saturday, Oct. 19

Houston at UConn, Noon

Temple at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 4 0 159 54 6 0 235 74 Louisville 2 1 127 133 4 2 224 189 Florida St. 2 2 104 113 3 3 180 193 Wake Forest 1 1 86 86 5 1 238 167 NC State 1 1 29 41 4 2 165 114 Boston College 1 2 98 96 3 3 197 173 Syracuse 0 2 16 57 3 3 153 156 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 2 1 116 66 4 2 205 139 Virginia 2 1 70 55 4 2 170 124 North Carolina 2 1 86 68 3 3 159 146 Pittsburgh 1 1 47 60 4 2 129 135 Virginia Tech 1 2 80 115 4 2 169 166 Miami 1 2 77 79 3 3 177 115 Georgia Tech 0 3 59 131 1 5 99 192

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State 16, Syracuse 10

Friday’s Games

Miami 17, Virginia 9

Saturday’s Games

Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23

Clemson 45, Florida St. 14

Virginia Tech 34, Rhode Island 17

Louisville 62, Wake Forest 59

Friday, Oct. 18

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Georgia Tech at Miami, Noon

Clemson at Louisville, Noon

NC State at Boston College, Noon

Duke at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 3 0 87 63 6 0 227 107 Oklahoma 3 0 134 63 6 0 301 122 Iowa St. 2 1 108 61 4 2 226 125 Texas 2 1 105 95 4 2 236 167 TCU 1 1 75 63 3 2 186 124 Oklahoma St. 1 2 91 94 4 2 239 165 Texas Tech 1 2 91 123 3 3 188 164 West Virginia 1 2 74 104 3 3 145 182 Kansas St. 0 2 25 57 3 2 157 95 Kansas 0 3 58 125 2 4 137 178

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 34, Texas 27

Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30, 2OT

Iowa St. 38, West Virginia 14

Saturday, Oct. 19

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, Noon

West Virginia at Oklahoma, Noon

TCU at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.<

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.