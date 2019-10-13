NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|65
|47
|5
|1
|176
|130
|Temple
|2
|0
|57
|45
|5
|1
|179
|114
|UCF
|1
|1
|80
|48
|4
|2
|269
|124
|South Florida
|1
|1
|69
|70
|3
|3
|161
|172
|East Carolina
|0
|2
|27
|69
|3
|3
|124
|140
|UConn
|0
|3
|50
|153
|1
|5
|100
|243
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|2
|0
|91
|58
|6
|0
|265
|170
|Tulane
|2
|0
|87
|38
|5
|1
|235
|115
|Navy
|2
|1
|110
|62
|4
|1
|189
|94
|Memphis
|1
|1
|63
|53
|5
|1
|227
|126
|Houston
|0
|2
|54
|76
|2
|4
|192
|198
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|54
|88
|2
|4
|140
|195
___
Temple 30, Memphis 28
South Florida 27, BYU 23
Cincinnati 38, Houston 23
Tulane 49, UConn 7
Navy 45, Tulsa 17
Houston at UConn, Noon
Temple at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|4
|0
|159
|54
|6
|0
|235
|74
|Louisville
|2
|1
|127
|133
|4
|2
|224
|189
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|104
|113
|3
|3
|180
|193
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|86
|86
|5
|1
|238
|167
|NC State
|1
|1
|29
|41
|4
|2
|165
|114
|Boston College
|1
|2
|98
|96
|3
|3
|197
|173
|Syracuse
|0
|2
|16
|57
|3
|3
|153
|156
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|2
|1
|116
|66
|4
|2
|205
|139
|Virginia
|2
|1
|70
|55
|4
|2
|170
|124
|North Carolina
|2
|1
|86
|68
|3
|3
|159
|146
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|47
|60
|4
|2
|129
|135
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|80
|115
|4
|2
|169
|166
|Miami
|1
|2
|77
|79
|3
|3
|177
|115
|Georgia Tech
|0
|3
|59
|131
|1
|5
|99
|192
___
NC State 16, Syracuse 10
Miami 17, Virginia 9
Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23
Clemson 45, Florida St. 14
Virginia Tech 34, Rhode Island 17
Louisville 62, Wake Forest 59
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Miami, Noon
Clemson at Louisville, Noon
NC State at Boston College, Noon
Duke at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|3
|0
|87
|63
|6
|0
|227
|107
|Oklahoma
|3
|0
|134
|63
|6
|0
|301
|122
|Iowa St.
|2
|1
|108
|61
|4
|2
|226
|125
|Texas
|2
|1
|105
|95
|4
|2
|236
|167
|TCU
|1
|1
|75
|63
|3
|2
|186
|124
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|91
|94
|4
|2
|239
|165
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|91
|123
|3
|3
|188
|164
|West Virginia
|1
|2
|74
|104
|3
|3
|145
|182
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|25
|57
|3
|2
|157
|95
|Kansas
|0
|3
|58
|125
|2
|4
|137
|178
___
Oklahoma 34, Texas 27
Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30, 2OT
Iowa St. 38, West Virginia 14
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, Noon
West Virginia at Oklahoma, Noon
TCU at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.<
