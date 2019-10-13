Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Football

October 13, 2019 2:42 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 65 47 5 1 176 130
Temple 2 0 57 45 5 1 179 114
UCF 1 1 80 48 4 2 269 124
South Florida 1 1 69 70 3 3 161 172
East Carolina 0 2 27 69 3 3 124 140
UConn 0 3 50 153 1 5 100 243
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SMU 2 0 91 58 6 0 265 170
Tulane 2 0 87 38 5 1 235 115
Navy 2 1 110 62 4 1 189 94
Memphis 1 1 63 53 5 1 227 126
Houston 0 2 54 76 2 4 192 198
Tulsa 0 2 54 88 2 4 140 195

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 30, Memphis 28

South Florida 27, BYU 23

Cincinnati 38, Houston 23

Advertisement

Tulane 49, UConn 7

Navy 45, Tulsa 17

Saturday, Oct. 19

Houston at UConn, Noon

Temple at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 4 0 159 54 6 0 235 74
Louisville 2 1 127 133 4 2 224 189
Florida St. 2 2 104 113 3 3 180 193
Wake Forest 1 1 86 86 5 1 238 167
NC State 1 1 29 41 4 2 165 114
Boston College 1 2 98 96 3 3 197 173
Syracuse 0 2 16 57 3 3 153 156
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duke 2 1 116 66 4 2 205 139
Virginia 2 1 70 55 4 2 170 124
North Carolina 2 1 86 68 3 3 159 146
Pittsburgh 1 1 47 60 4 2 129 135
Virginia Tech 1 2 80 115 4 2 169 166
Miami 1 2 77 79 3 3 177 115
Georgia Tech 0 3 59 131 1 5 99 192

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State 16, Syracuse 10

Friday’s Games

Miami 17, Virginia 9

Saturday’s Games

Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23

Clemson 45, Florida St. 14

Virginia Tech 34, Rhode Island 17

Louisville 62, Wake Forest 59

Friday, Oct. 18

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Georgia Tech at Miami, Noon

Clemson at Louisville, Noon

NC State at Boston College, Noon

Duke at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Baylor 3 0 87 63 6 0 227 107
Oklahoma 3 0 134 63 6 0 301 122
Iowa St. 2 1 108 61 4 2 226 125
Texas 2 1 105 95 4 2 236 167
TCU 1 1 75 63 3 2 186 124
Oklahoma St. 1 2 91 94 4 2 239 165
Texas Tech 1 2 91 123 3 3 188 164
West Virginia 1 2 74 104 3 3 145 182
Kansas St. 0 2 25 57 3 2 157 95
Kansas 0 3 58 125 2 4 137 178

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 34, Texas 27

Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30, 2OT

Iowa St. 38, West Virginia 14

Saturday, Oct. 19

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, Noon

West Virginia at Oklahoma, Noon

TCU at Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.<

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched