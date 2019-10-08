Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

October 8, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Colorado College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Cloud St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Western Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Saturday’s Games

Denver 4, Alaska Fairbanks 3

W. Michigan 6, Northern Alberta 1, exhibition

North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1, exhibition

Alberta 5, Minn. Duluth 3, exhibition

Colorado College 4, Trinity Western 1, exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Bowling Green 7, Miami 4

Denver 3, Alaska Fairbanks 0

St. Cloud St. 4, Alberta 2, exhibition

Monday’s Game

Omaha 4, Manitoba 3, OT, exhibition

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan vs. Ohio St. at Toledo, Ohio, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Denver at Lake Superior St., 7:30 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Canisius at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

W. Michigan vs. Bowling Green or RPI at Toledo, Ohio, 5 or 8 p.m.

Denver at Lake Superior St., 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Canisius at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.

