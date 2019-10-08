NCHC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Colorado College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota-Duluth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Cloud St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Western Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Saturday’s Games
Denver 4, Alaska Fairbanks 3
W. Michigan 6, Northern Alberta 1, exhibition
North Dakota 5, Manitoba 1, exhibition
Alberta 5, Minn. Duluth 3, exhibition
Colorado College 4, Trinity Western 1, exhibition
Bowling Green 7, Miami 4
Denver 3, Alaska Fairbanks 0
St. Cloud St. 4, Alberta 2, exhibition
Omaha 4, Manitoba 3, OT, exhibition
W. Michigan vs. Ohio St. at Toledo, Ohio, 5 p.m.
New Hampshire at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
Denver at Lake Superior St., 7:30 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Canisius at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. Bowling Green or RPI at Toledo, Ohio, 5 or 8 p.m.
Denver at Lake Superior St., 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Canisius at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.
