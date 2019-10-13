Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCHC Glance

October 13, 2019 10:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Western Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Colorado College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
St. Cloud St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1
Friday’s Games

Ohio St. 2, W. Michigan 2, OSU wins shootout

New Hampshire 6, Miami 2

Denver 3, Lake Superior St. 1

Omaha 6, Ala. Huntsville 1

Advertisement

St. Cloud St. 4, Bemidji St. 4

UMass Lowell 3, Minn. Duluth 2

North Dakota 5, Canisius 0

Colorado College 3, Minnesota 2

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan 5, Bowling Green 2

Denver 4, Lake Superior St. 3

New Hampshire 4, Miami 4

St. Cloud St. 2, Bemidji St. 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Omaha 5, Ala. Huntsville 0

North Dakota 8, Canisius 1

Minn. Duluth 2, UMass Lowell 1

Minnesota 4, Colorado College 3

Friday, Oct. 18

Omaha at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Miami, 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota St., 8 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.

Boston College at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Omaha at Ohio St., 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Miami, 8 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Boston College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched