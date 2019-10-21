Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

October 21, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Denver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0
Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1
Colorado College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
St. Cloud St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Western Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1
Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1
Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0
Friday’s Games

Ohio St. 3, Omaha 2

Bowling Green 2, W. Michigan 1

Miami 4, Ferris St. 3

North Dakota 4, Minnesota St. 4

Wisconsin 6, Minn. Duluth 2

Denver 3, Boston College 0

Saturday’s Games

Omaha 2, Ohio St. 1

Bowling Green 2, W. Michigan 1, OT

Minnesota St. 2, North Dakota 1

Ferris St. 3, Miami 1

Wisconsin 3, Minn. Duluth 1

Denver 6, Boston College 4

Friday, Oct. 25

Miami at Colgate, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Northeastern at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.m

Michigan St. at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Miami at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Michigan at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan St. at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

