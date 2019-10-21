NCHC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Colorado College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|St. Cloud St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Western Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Minnesota-Duluth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Friday’s Games
Ohio St. 3, Omaha 2
Bowling Green 2, W. Michigan 1
Miami 4, Ferris St. 3
North Dakota 4, Minnesota St. 4
Wisconsin 6, Minn. Duluth 2
Denver 3, Boston College 0
Omaha 2, Ohio St. 1
Bowling Green 2, W. Michigan 1, OT
Minnesota St. 2, North Dakota 1
Ferris St. 3, Miami 1
Wisconsin 3, Minn. Duluth 1
Denver 6, Boston College 4
Miami at Colgate, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
Northeastern at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.m
Michigan St. at Colorado College, 9:37 p.m.
Miami at Colgate, 4 p.m.
Michigan at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Michigan St. at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.