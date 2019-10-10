Nets-Lakers, Box

BROOKLYN (114)

Harris 4-8 0-0 10, Prince 6-11 2-2 18, Jordan 1-3 3-4 5, Irving 0-0 0-0 0, LeVert 0-1 0-0 0, Kurucs 3-7 1-2 10, Chandler 2-2 0-0 4, Allen 1-4 4-6 6, Dinwiddie 6-14 5-6 20, Temple 3-6 0-0 9, Nwaba 2-4 2-3 6, Pinson 2-10 5-6 10, Musa 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 36-80 22-29 114.

L.A. LAKERS (111)

James 7-15 4-4 20, Davis 4-10 8-9 16, Howard 2-2 1-2 5, Rondo 7-13 2-2 18, Caldwell-Pope 4-9 0-0 11, Cacok 3-4 0-2 6, McGee 3-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-7 0-0 2, Caruso 4-12 0-0 11, Bradley 2-6 1-2 5, Green 2-8 0-0 4, Norvell Jr. 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 41-95 18-23 111.

Brooklyn 29 28 27 30—114 L.A. Lakers 33 22 32 24—111

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 20-41 (Musa 4-6, Prince 4-6, Temple 3-5, Dinwiddie 3-6, Kurucs 3-6, Harris 2-5, Pinson 1-5, Nwaba 0-2), L.A. Lakers 11-28 (Caruso 3-4, Caldwell-Pope 3-8, James 2-3, Rondo 2-3, Norvell Jr. 1-2, Davis 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Bradley 0-2, Green 0-3). Fouled Out_Prince. Rebounds_Brooklyn 42 (Kurucs 8), L.A. Lakers 45 (McGee 10). Assists_Brooklyn 26 (Dinwiddie 7), L.A. Lakers 30 (Caruso 8). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 24, L.A. Lakers 29. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second). A_15,992 (18,000).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.