The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nevada hosts Dayton, UNLV at VCU in 2020 MW-A10 challenge

October 17, 2019 5:24 pm
 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada will host Dayton and VCU will host UNLV next year in the inaugural Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge Series.

They are among 10 basketball games the conferences announced Thursday matching their teams for the 2020-21 non-conference season.

Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson says the partnership will bolster the brand of two conferences with strong basketball traditions. Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade says playing in four times zones will expand their television exposure.

The new series begins next Dec. 1 with Utah State at Davidson and closes Dec. 6 with Dayton at Nevada. On Dec. 2, UNLV plays at VCU and St. Bonaventure travels to New Mexico.

The others are Dec. 5:

San Diego State at Saint Louis

George Mason at Fresno State

Boise State at Rhode Island

Air Force at Saint Joseph’s

Richmond at Colorado State

Duquesne at Wyoming

