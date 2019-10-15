Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New Jersey breaks its monthly sports betting record

October 15, 2019 3:21 pm
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers wagered a record-breaking $445 million on sports in New Jersey in September, the largest monthly total in the state since legal sports betting began in June 2018.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement released numbers Tuesday that show the casinos and racetracks made nearly $38 million on those bets after winning wagers and expenses were paid.

The extra money came in a month where Atlantic City’s casinos saw revenue from their core business of on-premises table games and slots decline by 3.2%.

But the sports betting revenue, along with a big boost from internet gambling, helped the casinos to an overall revenue increase of 4.1%.

When sports betting money from the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park is included, the state’s gambling industry won over $303 million.

