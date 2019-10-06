New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1

New York City FC 2 0 — 2 Philadelphia 0 1 — 1

First half_1, New York City FC, Matarrita, 1 (Castellanos), 7th minute; 2, New York City FC, Tajouri, 5, 22nd.

Second half_3, Philadelphia, Fabian, 7 (penalty kick), 87th.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Chanot, New York City FC, 27th; Tinnerholm, New York City FC, 66th; Ring, New York City FC, 90th+5.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Gjovalin Bori, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_18,525.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita (James Sands, 81st), Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm (Sebastien Ibeagha, 90th); Valentin Castellanos, Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring; Ismael Tajouri (Jesus Medina, 32nd).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Matt Real, 80th), Ilsinho (Marco Fabian, 60th), Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro, Fafa Picault (Anthony Fontana, 76th); Andrew Wooten.

