By The Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — New Zealand beat Ireland 46-14 in a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday.

___

New Zealand 46 (Aaron Smith 2, Beauden Barrett, Codie Taylor, Matt Todd, George Bridge, Jordie Barrett tries; Richie Mo’unga penalty, 4 conversions), Ireland 14 (Robbie Henshaw try, penalty try; Joey Carberry conversions.) HT: 22-0.

