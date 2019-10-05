Listen Live Sports

Newman runs for 4 TDs in 35-17 win for Wofford

October 5, 2019 7:23 pm
 
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Newman ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns, Miller Mosely ran for a score and Wofford’s ground game ground down East Tennessee State in a 35-17 win on Saturday.

The Terriers (3-2, 2-1 Southern Conference) gained 409 of their 464 total yards on the ground while holding the Buccaneers to 258 total yards.

Newman scored on runs of 1 and 59 yards before Tyler Keltner kicked a 27-yard field goal for the Buccaneers (2-4, 0-3). Newman’s 8-yard scoring run on the next possession and his 15-yard TD run on the following possession, set up by Ryan Titus’ fumble recovery, made it 28-3 at halftime after the Terriers held the Buccaneers to 53 yards of total offense.

East Tennessee State fared better in the second half, with Quay Holmes scoring on 2-yard run in the third quarter and Trey Mitchell hitting Holmes on a 26-yard TD pass early in the fourth.

Mosley’s score on a 4-yard run capped a 15-play, 92-yard drive and the Terriers stopped the Buccaneers on downs on the next series for the win.

