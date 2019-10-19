Listen Live Sports

Newman’s 4 TDs spark Wofford’s 59-7 rout of Western Carolina

October 19, 2019 5:38 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — D’Mauriae VanCleave returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown to give Wofford the lead and the Bulldogs ran away with a 59-7 win over Western Carolina in a Southern Conference battle Saturday.

Joe Newman ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as Wofford erupted for 28 second-quarter points to take control of the game. He finished with a pair of TD passes.

Jaylin Young pulled in a 69-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage to put the Catamounts (1-6-0-4) in front with their only score of the game.

Blake Morgan capped an eight-play, 83-yard drive to get Wofford even with 5:46 left in the first quarter. After KeiAndre Sanders pulled down a 7-yard pass from Newman with four seconds left in the first half, the Terriers had taken a 35-7 advantage.

VanCleave found open space between Western Carolina’s two deep safeties and pulled in a long pass from Newman for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter and, minutes later, Jacquez Allen broke free for a 78-yard touchdown run and Miller Mosley added a 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Terriers limited Western Carolina to just four first downs in the game and the Catamounts were 0-for-12 on third down.

Wofford (4-2, 3-1) had 428 yards on the ground and Newman was 7 of 11 passing for 162.

