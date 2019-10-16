NFL Calendar

Oct. 29 — All trading ends for 2019 at 4 p.m. (ET)
Dec. 12 — League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.
Jan. 4-5, 2020 — Wild-card playoffs.
Jan. 11-12 — Divisional playoffs.
Jan. 19 — AFC and NFC championship games.
Jan. 26 — NFL Pro Bowl.
Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.
Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. (ET)
March 18 — Free agency and trading periods begin at 4 p.m. (ET)
March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.
April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.
___
