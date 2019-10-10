NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

Through Oct. 10, 2019 1. x-Drew Brees 74,845 2. x-Tom Brady 72,257 3. Peyton Manning 71,940 4. Brett Favre 71,838 5. Dan Marino 61,361 6. x-Ben Roethlisberger 56,545 7. x-Eli Manning 56,537 8. x-Philip Rivers 56,121 9. John Elway 51,475 10. Warren Moon 49,325 11. x-Matt Ryan 48,375 12. Fran Tarkenton 47,003 13. Carson Palmer 46,247 14. Vinny Testaverde 46,233 15. Drew Bledsoe 44,611 16. x-Aaron Rodgers 44,251 17. Dan Fouts 43,040 18. Kerry Collins 40,992 19. Joe Montana 40,551 20. Johnny Unitas 40,239

x-active

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.