Sports News
 
NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

October 10, 2019
 
Through Oct. 10, 2019
1. x-Drew Brees 74,845
2. x-Tom Brady 72,257
3. Peyton Manning 71,940
4. Brett Favre 71,838
5. Dan Marino 61,361
6. x-Ben Roethlisberger 56,545
7. x-Eli Manning 56,537
8. x-Philip Rivers 56,121
9. John Elway 51,475
10. Warren Moon 49,325
11. x-Matt Ryan 48,375
12. Fran Tarkenton 47,003
13. Carson Palmer 46,247
14. Vinny Testaverde 46,233
15. Drew Bledsoe 44,611
16. x-Aaron Rodgers 44,251
17. Dan Fouts 43,040
18. Kerry Collins 40,992
19. Joe Montana 40,551
20. Johnny Unitas 40,239

x-active

