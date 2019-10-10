NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

|Through Oct. 10, 2019
|1. x-Drew Brees
|74,845
|2. x-Tom Brady
|72,257
|3. Peyton Manning
|71,940
|4. Brett Favre
|71,838
|5. Dan Marino
|61,361
|6. x-Ben Roethlisberger
|56,545
|7. x-Eli Manning
|56,537
|8. x-Philip Rivers
|56,121
|9. John Elway
|51,475
|10. Warren Moon
|49,325
|11. x-Matt Ryan
|48,375
|12. Fran Tarkenton
|47,003
|13. Carson Palmer
|46,247
|14. Vinny Testaverde
|46,233
|15. Drew Bledsoe
|44,611
|16. x-Aaron Rodgers
|44,251
|17. Dan Fouts
|43,040
|18. Kerry Collins
|40,992
|19. Joe Montana
|40,551
|20. Johnny Unitas
|40,239
x-active
