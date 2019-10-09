NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT – definitely will not play; DNP – did not practice; LIMITED – limited participation in practice; FULL – full participation in practice):

Thursday

N.Y. GIANTS at NEW ENGLAND — GIANTS: OUT: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Wayne Gallman (concussion), WR Sterling Shepard (concussion), TE Evan Engram (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Lorenzo Carter (back). PATRIOTS: OUT: WR Phillip Dorsett (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: RB Rex Burkhead (foot), LB Shilique Calhoun (ankle), S Patrick Chung (heel), S Nate Ebner (groin), WR Julian Edelman (chest), W Josh Gordon (knee).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.