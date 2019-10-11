NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT – definitely will not play; DNP – did not practice; LIMITED – limited participation in practice; FULL – full participation in practice):

Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — FALCONS: OUT: CB Desmond Trufant (toe), P Matt Wile (right quadricep), CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin). DNP: P Matt Wile (right quadricep), CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin). LIMITED: S Ricardo Allen (knee), WR Julio Jones (hip). FULL: WR Russell Gage (hip), C Alex Mack (elbow). CARDINALS: OUT: LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring), S Charles Washington (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DE Zach Allen (neck), WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring), RB David Johnson (back), WR Christian Kirk (ankle), P Andy Lee (right hip), LB Haason Reddick (shoulder), LB Terrell Suggs (back), CB Trevor Williams (hip). DNP: LB Terrell Suggs (back), S Charles Washington (shoulder). LIMITED: WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring), RB David Johnson (back), WR Christian Kirk (ankle), P Andy Lee (right hip), LB Haason Reddick (shoulder), CB Trevor Williams (hip). FULL: CB Tramaine Brock (shoulder), WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), LB Jordan Hicks (not injury related), DT Corey Peters (not injury related).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — PANTHERS: OUT: CB Natrell Jamerson (foot), T Greg Little (concussion), LB Christian Miller (ankle), QB Cam Newton (foot), G Trai Turner (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: G Dennis Daley (groin), CB Donte Jackson (groin), TE Chris Manhertz (concussion), S Eric Reid (ankle), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle). LIMITED: G Dennis Daley (groin), CB Donte Jackson (groin), S Eric Reid (ankle), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle). FULL: LB Mario Addison (not injury related), LB Brian Burns (wrist), TE Chris Manhertz (concussion), RB Christian McCaffrey (back), DT Gerald McCoy (knee). BUCCANEERS: OUT: G Zack Bailey (ankle, foot), G Alex Cappa (forearm), LB Jack Cichy (elbow), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Shaquil Barrett (oblique), S Mike Edwards (hamstring), RB T.J. Logan (ankle). LIMITED: LB Shaquil Barrett (oblique), S Mike Edwards (hamstring), RB T.J. Logan (ankle). FULL: WR Chris Godwin (hip), DE Ndamukong Suh (knee), T Josh Wells (not injury related).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — BENGALS: OUT: DE Carlos Dunlap (knee), DT Ryan Glasgow (thigh), T Cordy Glenn (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle), T Andre Smith (ankle), DE Kerry Wynn (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Shawn Williams (thigh) Practice Report. LIMITED: T Cordy Glenn (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle), S Shawn Williams (thigh). FULL: K Randy Bullock (back), WR Alex Erickson (concussion), G Michael Jordan (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (not injury related), G John Miller (groin), LB Nick Vigil (ankle). RAVENS: OUT: CB Jimmy Smith (knee). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Marquise Brown (ankle), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle). DNP: WR Marquise Brown (ankle), LB Pernell McPhee (not injury related), LB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle). FULL: TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), CB Maurice Canady (thigh), CB Brandon Carr (not injury related), RB Mark Ingram (not injury related), S Earl Thomas (not injury related), DT Brandon Williams (not injury related), G Marshal Yanda (not injury related).

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK JETS — COWBOYS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Randall Cobb (hip, back), T La’el Collins (knee), T Tyron Smith (ankle). LIMITED: WR Amari Cooper (ankle, quadricep), DE Tyrone Crawford (hip). FULL: WR Tavon Austin (shin), WR Michael Gallup (knee), G Zack Martin (back), RB Tony Pollard (knee, ankle), LB Leighton Vander Esch (illness), DT Antwaun Woods (knee). JETS: DOUBTFUL: DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), RB Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), LB C.J. Mosley (groin), G Kelechi Osemele (shoulder, knee, illness). QUESTIONABLE: WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), CB Nate Hairston (knee), LB Jordan Jenkins (calf), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee). LIMITED: WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), CB Nate Hairston (knee), LB Jordan Jenkins (calf), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee). FULL: WR Robby Anderson (back), WR Jamison Crowder (knee), TE Ryan Griffin (finger, ankle), CB Arthur Maulet (thumb), DE Kyle Phillips (hand), TE Trevon Wesco (knee), DT Quinnen Williams (ankle), G Brian Winters (shoulder).

HOUSTON TEXANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TEXANS: OUT: C Greg Mancz (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: RB Taiwan Jones (hip), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring). LIMITED: S Tashaun Gipson (wrist, hip), RB Taiwan Jones (hip), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (hamstring). FULL: RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder, thigh), LB Peter Kalambayi (hand), S A.J. Moore (knee). CHIEFS: OUT: T Eric Fisher (groin), DT Chris Jones (groin), LB Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), G Andrew Wylie (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder), LB Anthony Hitchens (groin). LIMITED: WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder), LB Anthony Hitchens (groin). FULL: T Cameron Erving (knee), QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), RB LeSean McCoy (ankle), DE Alex Okafor (hip), RB Anthony Sherman (shoulder).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — SAINTS: OUT: QB Drew Brees (right thumb), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), WR Tre’Quan Smith (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Alvin Kamara (ankle). DNP: RB Latavius Murray (not injury related — personal). JAGUARS: OUT: TE Josh Oliver (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Lerentee McCray (oblique), CB Jalen Ramsey (back). LIMITED: TE Josh Oliver (hamstring), CB Jalen Ramsey (back). FULL: DE Calais Campbell (not injury related), S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), CB D.J. Hayden (foot), WR Marqise Lee (not injury related), C Brandon Linder (not injury related), DE Lerentee McCray (oblique), QB Gardner Minshew (groin).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — EAGLES: OUT: RB Corey Clement (shoulder), CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), RB Darren Sproles (quadricep). LIMITED: WR Nelson Agholor (illness), T Jason Peters (knee). FULL: CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), S Rodney McLeod (knee), CB Orlando Scandrick (illness). VIKINGS: OUT: LB Ben Gedeon (concussion), G Josh Kline (foot). QUESTIONABLEL: LB Kentrell Brothers (hamstring, wrist). LIMITED: LB Kentrell Brothers (hamstring, wrist). FULL: CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow, groin), C Garrett Bradbury (shoulder), DT Linval Joseph (not injury related), TE Irv Smith (quadricep), DT Shamar Stephen (knee), WR Adam Thielen (illness).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — STEELERS: OUT: LB Mark Barron (hamstring), RB Roosevelt Nix (knee), QB Mason Rudolph (concussion), RB Jaylen Samuels (knee), WR James Washington (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Steven Nelson (groin). LIMITED: CB Steven Nelson (groin), QB Mason Rudolph (concussion). FULL: LB Anthony Chickillo (foot), G Ramon Foster (not injury related), CB Mike Hilton (foot), CB Justin Layne (illness), TE Vance McDonald (shoulder), C Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related). CHARGERS: DOUBTFUL: S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), K Michael Badgley (right groin), RB Justin Jackson (calf). QUESTIONABLE: TE Hunter Henry (knee), DE Melvin Ingram (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Melvin Ingram (hamstring). FULL: LB Thomas Davis (not injury related), CB Casey Hayward (back), TE Hunter Henry (knee), P Ty Long (left foot), WR Andre Patton (quadricep), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — 49ERS: OUT: RB Kyle Juszczyk (knee), T Mike McGlinchey (knee), T Joe Staley (fibula), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot). QUESTIONABLE: TE George Kittle (groin). DNP: WR Marquise Goodwin (not injury related). LIMITED: DE Dee Ford (quadricep), TE George Kittle (groin). RAMS: OUT: LB Clay Matthews (jaw), CB Aqib Talib (ribs). DOUBTFUL: RB Todd Gurley (quadricep). FULL: WR Brandin Cooks (concussion), LB Bryce Hager (shoulder), LB Natrez Patrick (hamstring), S Taylor Rapp (ankle).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — SEAHAWKS: DOUBTFUL: T Duane Brown (biceps), G D.J. Fluker (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring), C Ethan Pocic (back). BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE: T Kendall Lamm (knee), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring). LIMITED: T Kendall Lamm (knee), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring), CB Greedy Williams (hamstring). FULL: WR Odell Beckham (hip), DT Daniel Ekuale (knee), WR Rashard Higgins (knee).

TENNESSEE TITANS at DENVER BRONCOS — TITANS: OUT: LB Sharif Finch (shoulder), LB Cameron Wake (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Chris Milton (calf), RB Rod Smith (groin). FULL: G Kevin Pamphile (knee), RB Rod Smith (groin), TE Delanie Walker (knee). BRONCOS: OUT: CB Bryce Callahan (foot). QUESTIONABLE: CB Duke Dawson (foot), T Ja’Wuan James (knee), S Trey Marshall (lower leg). LIMITED: CB Duke Dawson (foot), T Ja’Wuan James (knee), G Ronald Leary (not injury related), S Trey Marshall (lower leg), WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee). FULL: LB Justin Hollins (knee), CB Kareem Jackson (hamstring), LB Josey Jewell (hamstring), DT Mike Purcell (knee), WR Courtland Sutton (lower leg).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — REDSKINS: OUT: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), G Wes Martin (chest), TE Jordan Reed (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: T Donald Penn (hamstring). LIMITED: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), DT Da’Ron Payne (knee). FULL: TE Jerome Cunningham (concussion), CB Quinton Dunbar (shoulder), DE Matt Ioannidis (foot), QB Case Keenum (foot), T Morgan Moses (shoulder), CB Josh Norman (hand), T Donald Penn (hamstring), C Ross Pierschbacher (illness), C Chase Roullier (knee), G Brandon Scherff (ankle), CB Simeon Thomas (wrist). DOLPHINS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Johnson Bademosi (ankle), RB Kalen Ballage (foot), T Jesse Davis (elbow), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), LB Trent Harris (foot), CB Xavien Howard (knee), S Reshad Jones (ankle), CB Chris Lammons (toe), S Bobby McCain (hamstring, shoulder), WR Albert Wilson (calf, hip), CB Jomal Wiltz (groin). LIMITED: CB Johnson Bademosi (ankle), RB Kalen Ballage (foot), T Jesse Davis (elbow), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), LB Trent Harris (foot), CB Xavien Howard (knee), S Reshad Jones (ankle), C Daniel Kilgore (knee), CB Chris Lammons (toe), S Bobby McCain (hamstring, shoulder), WR Albert Wilson (calf, hip), CB Jomal Wiltz (groin). FULL: DE Charles Harris (wrist).

Monday

DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS – LIONS: DNP: DT Mike Daniels (foot), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee). LIMITED: WR Danny Amendola (chest), S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), DE Da’Shawn Hand (elbow), DT A’Shawn Robinson (knee), CB Darius Slay (hamstring). FULL: TE T.J. Hockenson (concussion), QB Matthew Stafford (hip). PACKERS: DNP: WR Davante Adams (toe), CB Tony Brown (hamstring), S Darnell Savage (ankle), TE Robert Tonyan (hip). LIMITED: T Bryan Bulaga (not injury related), DT Kenny Clark (calf), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), CB Kevin King (knee, groin), TE Marcedes Lewis (heel), C Corey Linsley (concussion), S Will Redmond (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (knee), CB Tramon Williams (back). FULL: DE Montravius Adams (shoulder), LB Oren Burks (chest), LB Kyler Fackrell (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), LB Za’Darius Smith (knee), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring, calf), RB Jamaal Williams (concussion).

